Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.09) for the year.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.02).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STOK. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of STOK opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $507.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.67. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,011,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

