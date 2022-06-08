Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will earn ($2.49) per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $150.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.29.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 659,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

