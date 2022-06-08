Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.17. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $69.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 50.54% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ CPLP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $340.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.
About Capital Product Partners (Get Rating)
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.
