Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 992,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

