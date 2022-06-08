Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.68.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

