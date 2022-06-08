Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion-$5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.60 EPS.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.68.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

