Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.68.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

