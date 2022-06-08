Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.17). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $3,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 88,023 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $11,592,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 247,303 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 169,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,595. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $665.61 million, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.