Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGJTF shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.16. 244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.59. Cargojet has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $180.00.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
