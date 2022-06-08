Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGJTF shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.16. 244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.59. Cargojet has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $180.00.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.