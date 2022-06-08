Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Lowered to $13.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.79.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

