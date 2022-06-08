Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,893 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Carter’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 60,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $71.36 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Carter’s will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

