Cartesian Growth Corporation Ii’s Quiet Period To Expire on June 15th (NASDAQ:RENEU)

Cartesian Growth Corporation Ii’s (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 15th. Cartesian Growth Corporation Ii had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 6th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Cartesian Growth Corporation Ii’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of RENEU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Cartesian Growth Corporation Ii has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

