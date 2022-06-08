Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.
Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $206.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.77. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $216.40.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.70.
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
