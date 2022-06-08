Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Cut to $238.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $206.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $216.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,541,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

