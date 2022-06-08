Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.17. 573,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $736.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

