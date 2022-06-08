Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11.

Caterpillar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $14.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

CAT traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.07. 62,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.90 and its 200 day moving average is $210.22. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $241.21.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39,791 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,572,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

