Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) will post $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27. Caterpillar reported earnings of $2.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.16 to $13.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.06 to $16.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.66. 162,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $241.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.90 and a 200-day moving average of $210.22. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

