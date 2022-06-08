Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Cazoo Group stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,558,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,107,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth about $5,494,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

