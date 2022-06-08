Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLRB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:CLRB remained flat at $$0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. 162,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,364. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

