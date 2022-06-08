Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.