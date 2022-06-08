Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.96.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. 492,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,396,819. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

