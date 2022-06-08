Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.50.

CVE stock traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,424,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,428,369. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.37. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.23 and a 1-year high of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 3.3099998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.28, for a total value of C$1,550,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at C$987,891.48. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 154,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$4,157,175.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,307 shares in the company, valued at C$1,761,257.95. Insiders sold 513,247 shares of company stock worth $13,944,325 over the last quarter.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

