Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target Raised to GBX 95

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 90 ($1.13) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

