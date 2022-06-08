CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Consumer Edge downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,827. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,993.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 337,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,809,000 after purchasing an additional 321,628 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $4,380,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average is $84.01. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

