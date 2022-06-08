Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) Insider Acquires £2,500 in Stock

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) insider Trevor Brown bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,132.83).

On Thursday, March 24th, Trevor Brown acquired 700,000 shares of Chamberlin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($43,859.65).

On Friday, March 18th, Trevor Brown purchased 1,775,000 shares of Chamberlin stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £88,750 ($111,215.54).

Shares of LON:CMH opened at GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46. The stock has a market cap of £5.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.65. Chamberlin plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.95 ($0.15).

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

