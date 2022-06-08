Champion Iron Limited to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

CIA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Champion Iron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

CIA stock opened at C$7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.71 and a 12 month high of C$7.59. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

