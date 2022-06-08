Charles H. R. Bracken Sells 4,971 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $119,552.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,986. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

LBTYK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,876,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Liberty Global by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,620,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,526,000 after purchasing an additional 634,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

