Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.88, for a total transaction of 11,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,092,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded up 0.37 on Tuesday, reaching 6.19. 75,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,165. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12 month low of 5.28 and a 12 month high of 36.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 19.31 million. Analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BLZE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Backblaze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.38.
Backblaze Company Profile (Get Rating)
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Backblaze (BLZE)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.