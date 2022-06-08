Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $386.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $247.21 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $217.20 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

