Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $189.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.53.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NYSE GTLS opened at $191.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.65. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Chart Industries by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

About Chart Industries (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.