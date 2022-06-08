Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $189.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.53.
NYSE GTLS opened at $191.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.65. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Chart Industries by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.
About Chart Industries (Get Rating)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
