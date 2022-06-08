Chase (NYSE:CCF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

NYSE CCF traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.98. 26,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,557. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.57. Chase has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $119.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.95 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

