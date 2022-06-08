Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives $17.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. 7,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $654.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.72. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,504. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,473 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 445,640 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 447,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 263,834 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

