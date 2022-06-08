Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives $17.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.
Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. 7,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $654.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.72. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.12.
In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,504. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,473 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 445,640 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 447,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 263,834 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
