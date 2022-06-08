Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26,592.46% and a negative return on equity of 173.15%.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.70. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 86,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $154,571.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,873,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,190.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $72,192.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,808 shares of company stock valued at $258,864. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CKPT. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 73,468.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

