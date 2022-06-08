Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of CHGG opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Chegg has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $90.50.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Chegg by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Chegg by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chegg by 25.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Chegg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

