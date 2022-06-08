Chemring Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90 (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CHG stock opened at GBX 342.69 ($4.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £970.40 million and a PE ratio of 25.42. Chemring Group has a 12 month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 383.50 ($4.81). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 346.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 310.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 300 ($3.76) to GBX 360 ($4.51) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 355 ($4.45) to GBX 360 ($4.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.19), for a total transaction of £60,120 ($75,338.35).

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

