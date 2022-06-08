Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $181.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $181.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.77.

CVX stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.61. 136,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,129,787. The company has a market cap of $356.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $180.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 243,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,676,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $212,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $1,303,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 74,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 32,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

