Chewy (CHWY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chewy (NYSE: CHWY):
- 6/6/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $30.00.
- 6/3/2022 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $58.00.
- 6/2/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $59.00.
- 6/1/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2022 – Chewy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “
- 5/31/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $35.00.
- 5/24/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of CHWY stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.43 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
