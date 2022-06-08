Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Chico’s FAS updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.26 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.74 EPS.

NYSE:CHS opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,842 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 584,658 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 695.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 77,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

