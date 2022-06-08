CHS Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. 9,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,464. CHS has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46.
CHS Company Profile (Get Rating)
