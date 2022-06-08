CHS Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. 9,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,464. CHS has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile (Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.