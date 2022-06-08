CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of CHSCN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.90. 8,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,430. CHS has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $28.87.
About CHS
