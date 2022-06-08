CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of CHSCP traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $32.90. 5,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. CHS has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

