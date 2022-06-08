CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of CHSCP traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $32.90. 5,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. CHS has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $32.90.
CHS Company Profile (Get Rating)
