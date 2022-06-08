Citigroup Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $184.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.
Target stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.14. The company had a trading volume of 84,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,817,879. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target has a one year low of $145.51 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.74 and a 200 day moving average of $217.35.
In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Target by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Company Profile (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
