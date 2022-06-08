Citigroup Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $184.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.

Target stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.14. The company had a trading volume of 84,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,817,879. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target has a one year low of $145.51 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.74 and a 200 day moving average of $217.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Target by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

