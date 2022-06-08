Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $793.90 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,000 shares of company stock worth $7,227,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Clarus by 333.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 32,567 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 266.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 79.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 17.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.