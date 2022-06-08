CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Buys £301.44 in Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider David Fineberg bought 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 314 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £301.44 ($377.74).

LON CMCX traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 302.50 ($3.79). 290,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 283.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 255.34. The company has a market cap of £868.01 million and a P/E ratio of 9.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. CMC Markets plc has a 1-year low of GBX 212.50 ($2.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 509 ($6.38).

CMCX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.14) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

