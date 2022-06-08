CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. 26,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,053. The company has a market cap of $422.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $52.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.22 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CNB Financial by 67.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CNB Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CNB Financial by 127.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

