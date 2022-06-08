Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CEO Noel R. Wallace Sells 50,000 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $77.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387,522. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $79.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,140,000 after purchasing an additional 145,886 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 47,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,672,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,115,000 after buying an additional 515,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 89,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

