Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.68 Per Share

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $6.68 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $541.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.46). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 137.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,727 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 33,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after buying an additional 165,144 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

