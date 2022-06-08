Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIGI. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $119.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $104.35 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average is $132.14.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.87). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

