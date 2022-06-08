Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Insider Kurt F. Wozniak Sells 10,778 Shares

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 140,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $970.45 million, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at $59,725,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after buying an additional 500,868 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth about $17,791,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $11,324,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 61.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 484,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after buying an additional 183,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.