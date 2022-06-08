Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Insider Kurt F. Wozniak Sells 10,778 Shares

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 140,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $970.45 million, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.
Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at $59,725,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after buying an additional 500,868 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth about $17,791,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $11,324,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 61.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 484,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after buying an additional 183,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.
Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.
