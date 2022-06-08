Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

CMCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $979.87 million, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

